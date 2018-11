My favorite thing at holiday gatherings - besides desserts - are the SIDES!!! one of my favorite recipes is from my sister.2-3 pounds of fresh string beansBacon1 stick unsalted butter,1 cup brown sugar (a little less is fine)3 Tablespoons soy sauce1 tsp garlic saltMelt together1. Blanch beans2. Bundle string beans in bunches of 83. Wrap w bacon4. Use tooth picks to keep together5. Pour sauce over everything6. Refrigerate overnight - this is the best part because you can make these ahead of time7. Next day - bake at 350 degrees8. Bake 10 mins with foil on9. Bake 30 mins without foil (or longer if you like it more crispy)For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!