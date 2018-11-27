HOLIDAY RECIPES

Bacon makes everything better with Lucy Yang's bacon wrapped string beans

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 4)

Bacon makes everything better with Lucy Yang's bacon wrapped string beans

My favorite thing at holiday gatherings - besides desserts - are the SIDES!

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
My favorite thing at holiday gatherings - besides desserts - are the SIDES!!! one of my favorite recipes is from my sister.

Ingredients
2-3 pounds of fresh string beans
Bacon

Sauce
1 stick unsalted butter,
1 cup brown sugar (a little less is fine)
3 Tablespoons soy sauce

1 tsp garlic salt
Melt together

Directions
1. Blanch beans
2. Bundle string beans in bunches of 8
3. Wrap w bacon
4. Use tooth picks to keep together

5. Pour sauce over everything
6. Refrigerate overnight - this is the best part because you can make these ahead of time
7. Next day - bake at 350 degrees
8. Bake 10 mins with foil on
9. Bake 30 mins without foil (or longer if you like it more crispy)

For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalscookingrecipechristmasthanksgivinghanukkah
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Nina Pineda's crispy Phyllo asparagus wraps
Pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party
Diana Williams whips up healthy zucchini waffles
Jeff Smith stirs up toddler-friendly muddy buddies
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Nina Pineda's crispy Phyllo asparagus wraps
Pumpkin cheese balls for any holiday party
Diana Williams whips up healthy zucchini waffles
Jeff Smith stirs up toddler-friendly muddy buddies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
House explodes, terrifying people in several NJ towns
New photos of suspects in shooting of Bronx girl
1 dead in Massapequa house fire
'Fearless Girl' headed to NYSE, removed from Bowling Green
$15K in exotic birds stolen from New Haven pet store
4 children, 2 adults dead after getting trapped in fire
NYC lawmakers to push legalization of e-bikes, e-scooters
Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney hospitalized
Show More
Shanann Watts' family files lawsuit against Chris Watts
Trump threatens to end subsidies to GM over cutbacks
2 dead after car slams into light pole, tree in New Jersey
FBI: Body found during search for Hania Aguilar
2 arrested in crime spree that included Duane Reade shooting
More News