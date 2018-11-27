NEW YORK (WABC) --My favorite thing at holiday gatherings - besides desserts - are the SIDES!!! one of my favorite recipes is from my sister.
Ingredients
2-3 pounds of fresh string beans
Bacon
Sauce
1 stick unsalted butter,
1 cup brown sugar (a little less is fine)
3 Tablespoons soy sauce
1 tsp garlic salt
Melt together
Directions
1. Blanch beans
2. Bundle string beans in bunches of 8
3. Wrap w bacon
4. Use tooth picks to keep together
5. Pour sauce over everything
6. Refrigerate overnight - this is the best part because you can make these ahead of time
7. Next day - bake at 350 degrees
8. Bake 10 mins with foil on
9. Bake 30 mins without foil (or longer if you like it more crispy)
