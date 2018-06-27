Lucy Yang's cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak

It's summertime and the grilling is easy! But what if you don't have a grill?Lucy Yang's shares her cast iron skillet garlic, rosemary steak recipe to give you that grill taste!2 steaksKosher salt & coarsely ground black pepper, to taste1 tablespoon of cooking oil2 tablespoons of butter4 garlic cloves2 sprigs of rosemary1. Heat skillet2. Place steaks on skillet and sprinkle with salt and pepper3. Infuse with rosemary and garlic4. Add butter at the end of sizzle5. Remove steaks from the pan and rest on a cutting board for 5 minutesSlice steak and serve with veggies of your choice! Yum yum!