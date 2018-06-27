Lucy Yang's holiday recipe: Mom's apple cake. See the recipe below.- 13/4 cup sugar- 2 cups flour- 3-4 cups grated apples- 1 cup oil- 3 eggs- 1 tsp baking soda- *1 tsp baking powder (if you want it to be more fluffy)- pinch of salt- 1 tsp cinnamon- 1 tsp vanilla1. Beat eggs until fluffy2. Add sugar, oil, vanilla3. Sift dry ingredients and add to egg mixture.4. Add apples.5. Bake for 30 minutes at 350.