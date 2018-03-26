FOOD & DRINK

Best mac and cheese in NYC: Putting the cheesiest, most over-the-top dishes to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

Check out some of the best mac and cheese dishes in NYC.

Christopher Johnson
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
Some prefer simple, some prefer complicated, all prefer cheesy. Do you think you've had the best mac and cheese in all of New York City? Some of the best restaurants in the city battled it out for the coveted title.

Bacon, pulled pork, buffalo fried chicken, crawfish, angus beef chili and lamb wat were just some of the wild ingredients local restaurants had on display last Sunday at Time Out New York's Mac & Cheese Smackdown in Brooklyn.

Chefs turned the heat up and really made it a competition -- presenting original dishes that represented their ethnic backgrounds and what their restaurant was all about.

Fifteen restaurants, 15 unique flavors, all for the title of best Mac & Cheese in NYC -- but are these really the best mac and cheese dishes in the area?



The first winning dish of the day was the judges' choice - a Kimchi S'mac from Korilla BBQ. The dish included cheddar, mozzarella, kimchi and applewood smoked bacon.

However, the people voted for something that had double the trouble. Murray's Cheese put out two dishes that folks couldn't refuse. First on their menu was a classic, literally.

Murray's Classic Mac & Cheese- a radiatore pasta with gruyere, reading, cheddar, mornay and seasoned panko. That was only the bait, they reeled guests in with their Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese: radiatore pasta, pork shoulder, jalapeno, liquid smoke, worcestshire, molasses, hot chili powder and fried onions. A starting lineup like this is hard for any chef to compete with.


Jacob's Pickles had a buffalo chicken mac and cheese that was "to die for" as one guest put it. Forks were at the ready and everyone was digging in.

The dish consisted of penne pasta, signature cheese blend, housemade buffalo sauce, buttermilk fried chicken and was completed with a housemade bleu cheese dressing.

The best really depends on how you like your mac and cheese. The question remains: do you prefer simple or complicated?

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodAmerican foodcheeserestaurantsrestaurantBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News