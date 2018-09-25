FOOD & DRINK

Macadamia nuts recalled due to concerns about E. coli

EMBED </>More Videos

Nuts from the brand Mauna Loa are being recalled.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Some nuts are being recalled over concerns they could cause E. coli.

The macadamia nuts are from the brand Mauna Loa.

The company is voluntarily recalling all items produced at its facility in Hawaii after E. coli was found in the drinking water.

All nuts packaged from September 6th to the 21st are affected. So far there are no reports of anyone getting sick.

The recall is just a precaution. The facility is closed as health officials investigate.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallfoode. coli
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
Are these trending New York City restaurants on your radar?
Upscale pasta place Misi opens its doors in Williamsburg
New Afro-fusion spot Berber Street Food brings African small bites to the West Village
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
The Countdown: Counting down to Election Day 2018
Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of NJ, NYC
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
Teacher fired after disagreeing with 'no zeros' policy
Man accused of torture after dog was 20 pounds underweight
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
New video could help NYPD catch a grandmother's killer
Show More
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
Over 200 workers rescued from flooded industrial park in NJ
Woman dies after FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
Woman arraigned in Queens birthing center stabbings
More News