Macadamia nuts recalled due to concerns about E. coli

Some nuts are being recalled over concerns they could cause E. coli.The macadamia nuts are from the brand Mauna Loa.The company is voluntarily recalling all items produced at its facility in Hawaii after E. coli was found in the drinking water.All nuts packaged from September 6th to the 21st are affected. So far there are no reports of anyone getting sick.The recall is just a precaution. The facility is closed as health officials investigate.----------