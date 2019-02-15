FOOD & DRINK

Macao Imperial Tea brings bubble tea and more to Chinatown

By Hoodline
If bubble tea is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 173 Hester St. in Chinatown, the fresh arrival is called Macao imperial tea.

The spot offers a variety of bubble tea drinks, slushes and more. Try the cheese foam uji matcha, the red rose tea or the rose tea Lactaid milk. It also offers a matcha slush, a grape green tea and more.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jonghan L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 9, wrote, "The tea was very light and refreshing. The cheese foam is my kryptonite, salted to the right level, but thick and creamy which definitely adds more flavor."

Yelper Liang C. added, "I got the coffee milk with the special panda cup. It had a strong coffee taste, which I like. I would definitely come back for another drink!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Macao imperial tea is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
