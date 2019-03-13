Food & Drink

Mad For Chicken brings wings and more to Williamsburg

Photo: Jaemin K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving chicken wings? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mad For Chicken, the new arrival is located at 617 Grand St. in Williamsburg.

The restaurant offers regular and boneless buffalo wings. Choose between hickory barbecue, hot and spicy and jalapeno barbecue sauce. It also serves sweet potato fries, grilled corn and beef and pork dumplings. (View the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Mad For Chicken is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Yelper Daniel L. wrote, "The kimchi fries were excellent. I also got the half-and-half drums and wings and couldn't decide which I liked better, the spicy or the garlic sauce!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mad For Chicken Williamsburg is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
  • Get the freshest wake-me-up cuppa with the Krups Auto-Dose coffee grinder, which automatically gives you the perfect dose and grind for everything from cold brew to pour-over to espresso. Get grinding >>
  • You've heard about the Instant Pot, now rule the kitchen with the top-rated 7-in-one multi-cooker that's got everyone talking. Believe the hype >>
  • There are blenders, and then there's Vitamix, which features cutting-edge technology to go beyond just blending (pun intended). See what's possible >>

Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york cityhoodline
TOP STORIES
Woman could lose limbs after man plows into crowd outside NJ bar
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
Long Island town cracks down on illegal massage parlors
Cute or sexist? Doctor and nurse photo of kids goes viral
Manafort gets additional 3 1/2 years, then indicted in NY
Man fatally struck while crossing street in NYC hit and run
Show More
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
Suspect allegedly bit off bouncer's pinky finger in Queens
Hundreds of marijuana plants pulled from Queens home
2 attackers kill 6 classmates, themselves at Brazil school
Alleged college admissions scam: Lori Loughlin in custody
More TOP STORIES News