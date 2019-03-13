Mad For Chicken brings wings and more to Williamsburg

The restaurant offers regular and boneless buffalo wings. Choose between hickory barbecue, hot and spicy and jalapeno barbecue sauce. It also serves sweet potato fries, grilled corn and beef and pork dumplings. (View the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Mad For Chicken is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Daniel L. wrote, "The kimchi fries were excellent. I also got the half-and-half drums and wings and couldn't decide which I liked better, the spicy or the garlic sauce!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mad For Chicken Williamsburg is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday, noon-midnight on Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
