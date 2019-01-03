Madame Vo BBQ brings Vietnamese fare to The East Village

If you've got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition to the East Village, called Madame Vo BBQ, is located at 104 Second Ave.
Try the Bo 7 Mon, a seven-course meal with different kinds of beef cooked over a tabletop grill, including meatballs and tongue. The meat, mixed with vegetables and fruit are then meant to be wrapped in rice paper like burritos.
Madame Vo BBQ has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Chao X. wrote, "This might be my favorite barbecue place at the moment! There's unique tastes and flavors that you probably won't find anywhere else in the city!"
Head on over to check it out: Madame Vo BBQ is open from 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. daily.
