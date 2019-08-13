New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya's savory Salvadoran pupusas

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Our New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya, learns to make his own homemade Salvadoran pupusas. Miguel visited Salvatoria Kitchen & Bar to make traditional Salvadoran pupusas.
Dough Ingredients
Masa harina (Corn flour) for the pupusa dough
Grated mozzarella cheese
Refried beans
Dough Directions
1. Start off by making the pupusa dough. Whisk the masa harina with water and mix until the dough comes together.
2. Heat a pan or griddle over medium heat. Brush it with oil and let it warm up as you make the pupusas.
3. Have a small bowl of water nearby as you will have to wet your fingers with the mixture to keep the dough from sticking to your hands.
4. Take a golf ball-sized portion of dough and roll into a ball. Then flatten it out into an even round tortilla shape.
5. Fill the dough round with the filling of your choice. For a cheese pupusa simply add the mozzarella at the center of the pupusa. For a pupusa revuelta, mix the mozzarella and refried beans and add the mix to the pupusa.
6. Fold the dough over the filling until it is completely sealed. Then pat out the ball between your hands until it is flat once again. (If your pupusa cracks, patch it with a bit of masa)
7. Place the pupusas on the pan and let them cook until the bottoms are golden brown. Flip and cook the other side until it is warmed through.
8. Enjoy!
Curtido Coleslaw Ingredients
1 head green cabbage
2 grated carrots
1 sliced white onion
4 cups boiling water
1 cup of white vinegar
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons of salt
Coleslaw Directions
1. Mix the cabbage, onion, and carrots then pour the boiling water over the vegetables and toss. Let the mix sit for 10 minutes, then drain.
2. Mix the vinegar, oregano, and salt and pour it over the slaw. Once mixed, transfer the curtido (coleslaw) into an airtight jar or container.
3. Let the mix chill for at least 20 minutes or overnight for best results.
For more of your favorite ABC7 reporters and anchors cooking their delicious recipes, visit our Holiday Recipes page!
----------
Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
New Jersey Community Journalist, Miguel Amaya's savory Salvadoran pupusas
HOLIDAY RECIPES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More