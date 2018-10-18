FOOD & DRINK

North Carolina man called 'Chubby' on Wendy's receipt

NORTH CAROLINA (WABC) --
A North Carolina man was left with a bad taste in his mouth after a recent visit to a fast food restaurant.

Earlier this month, Jimmy Shue ordered two sandwiches at Wendy's, one for himself and one for his fiance.

The employee taking his order asked for his name, but when he got the receipt, he noticed that it read "Chubby" instead of "Jimmy."

Shue said he reached out to Wendy's to complain.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says the employee has been fired.

