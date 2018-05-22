FOOD & DRINK

Masala King brings creative Indian fare to Midtown

Photo: Luis C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Masala King, the newcomer is located at 64 E. 34th St. in Midtown. In addition to its buffet and delivery options, the expansive menu offers both classic Indian cuisine and creative chef's specialties.

If ordering a la carte, diners can opt to taste specialties like the eggplant fritters dipped with mint and tamarind sauce; the malai kofta, cheese dumplings with onions in an aromatic sauce; and the anari fish tikka, grilled sea bass marinated in a pomegranate yogurt sauce. The full menu is available here.

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has debuted to broad acclaim.

Hinal P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, said, "So happy we found a good place in the city! Highly recommend the jackfruit rice, I've never had anything like it!"

"We had the buffet, and it looked like the food was prepared fresh and had not been sitting out long. The service area was kept very clean," said Luis C. "Our group of six tried all different foods and no one had a complaint."

And Shams J. made a bold claim: "Hands down the best Indian food in NYC. Everything we tried was amazing. I recommend their chicken biryani and seekh kebabs."

Head on over to check it out: Masala King is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News