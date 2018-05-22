Masala King brings creative Indian fare to Midtown

Looking to chow down on some Indian fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Masala King, the newcomer is located at 64 E. 34th St. in Midtown. In addition to its buffet and delivery options, the expansive menu offers both classic Indian cuisine and creative chef's specialties.
If ordering a la carte, diners can opt to taste specialties like the eggplant fritters dipped with mint and tamarind sauce; the malai kofta, cheese dumplings with onions in an aromatic sauce; and the anari fish tikka, grilled sea bass marinated in a pomegranate yogurt sauce. The full menu is available here.
With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has debuted to broad acclaim.
Hinal P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, said, "So happy we found a good place in the city! Highly recommend the jackfruit rice, I've never had anything like it!"
"We had the buffet, and it looked like the food was prepared fresh and had not been sitting out long. The service area was kept very clean," said Luis C. "Our group of six tried all different foods and no one had a complaint."
And Shams J. made a bold claim: "Hands down the best Indian food in NYC. Everything we tried was amazing. I recommend their chicken biryani and seekh kebabs."
Head on over to check it out: Masala King is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
