McDonald's offering free bacon during 'Bacon Hour'

McDonald's says it will host something called "Bacon Hour" next week. (McDonald's)

CHICAGO --
McDonald's says it will host something called "Bacon Hour" next week.

Customers can get free bacon on anything and everything at McDonald's, including hot fudge sundaes and the Filet O-Fish. Bacon Hour will take place from 4-5 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 29.

"When we said there's no such thing as too much bacon, we weren't kidding," said Michael Haracz, McDonald's manager of culinary innovation. "January 29, we'll be upping the bacon ante-the bac-ante, if you will-and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before. I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can't wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together."

There is a limit of one side of bacon per-person with any order.

Bacon Hour will be available at most restaurants in the contiguous U.S. but will not be available in Alaska, Hawaii or U.S. territories.

