McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns nationwide Wednesday with new Shamrock McFlurry

McDonald's Shamrock Shake returns nationwide Wednesday with a new Shamrock McFlurry.

CHICAGO -- McDonald's "cult-favorite" Shamrock Shake will be released nationwide Wednesday, along with a new green dessert.

The fast food chain announced the release earlier this month, and said the classic shake will once again be available nationwide for the first time since 2017. McDonald's is also introducing the new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. The two green sweet treats mark the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake, the company said.

"We've been serving the iconic, cult-favorite Shamrock Shake for 50 years, and it's become synonymous with McDonald's ever since," McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said.

The Shamrock Shake features vanilla soft serve blended with a minty flavor and topped with a whipped topping. The new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features vanilla soft serve with a minty flavor and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.

Shamrock enthusiasts can experience the luck of the 50th Shamrock Season at McDonald's starting Wednesday at all participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the company said.
