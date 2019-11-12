Food & Drink

McDonald's rolls out new Snickerdoodle McFlurry treat for the holidays

McDonald's is rolling out it's first new seasonal McFlurry in seven years.

And the flavor is Snickerdoodle!

The fast food chain says it wanted to give customers something special to celebrate the holidays.

The sweet treat offers a cool twist on a holiday classic, combining vanilla soft serve ice cream and crunchy crumbles of sweet cinnamon cookies.

The Snickerdoodle McFlurry is available this week through the Uber Eats app.

It will be available in restaurants starting in late November for a limited time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholidaymcdonald'sfast food restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold to grip NYC area
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
Masked suspects target real estate mogul's Bronx mansion
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Trial begins for man accused of driving drunk, killing Boy Scout
Show More
Push for autism symbol on NYS driver's licenses
Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit: VIDEO
New push to fight anti-Semitic violence in Brooklyn
Closing arguments in East Village explosion trial
Cuomo threatens to revoke National Grid's certificate to operate
More TOP STORIES News