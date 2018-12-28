FOOD & DRINK

McDonald's to add 'breakfast only' items to morning menu

McDonald's isn't loving their drop in business so the burger tycoon is once again changing its breakfast menu. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

McDonald's isn't loving its drop in business, so the burger tycoon is once again changing its breakfast menu.

After the company started offering breakfast items all day, some stores started to see a drop in business.

To get those customers back in line the company plans to offer morning only menu items.

According to ABC News, the morning only menu will include items like coffee cakes and muffin tops.

The change comes two months after McDonald's introduced its Triple Breakfast Stack sandwich -- the first new breakfast food since 2013.

