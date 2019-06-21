Meat, poultry recall at 2 Target retail stores on Long Island

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging the public not to consume meat and poultry products being sold at two Target retail stores on Long Island.
The ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat meat and poultry products were sold on June 17, 2019, at Target stores located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and 160 North Research Place in Central Islip. They are being recalled by C&S Wholesale Grocers.
The wholesale grocery supply company in Massachusetts is recalling the undetermined amount of meat and poultry products due to temperature abuse during transport, which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens, the FSIS announced Friday.
Temperature abuse may result in the growth of the proliferation of Staphylococcus aureus, Shiga-toxin producing E. coli, Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.
The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that the product was held at an incorrect temperature and then inadvertently shipped into commerce. All remaining inventory of the recalled items have been removed from the store and destroyed.
FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers may also contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 for assistance and a full refund in the form of a Target gift card. Products purchased at any other Target store are not affected by this recall.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.
The complete list of products and UPC code numbers for products sold at the Commack location can be found here.
The complete list of products, product labels and UPC code numbers for products sold at the Central Islip location can be found here.
