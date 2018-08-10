Meet me down on Mulberry & Vine: health food spot debuts in Dumbo

Hungry in Brooklyn? A new healthy bowl spot with plenty of plant-based options has you covered. Located at 55 Prospect St. in downtown Brooklyn, the fresh arrival is called Mulberry & Vine. It joins four existing Manhattan locations.
The customizable plates and bowls allow customers to pick a base, two sides, and finally a protein from chicken, salmon, tofu or bean-based options. There are also set bowl options like the Goldman: roasted chicken breast, sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, and granola with turmeric honey dijon over spinach.
The restaurant offers delivery through the Caviar service. If you're going in person, be aware: it is a card-only establishment. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Mulberry & Vine seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
"The fare is healthy and quick when you're rushing back to the office before a meeting. The portion was well sized," wrote Helen S., who reviewed the new spot on July 24.
Yelper Tori L. added, "Very friendly staff, easy ordering process, delicious food! Glad to see another spot with vegan options come to Dumbo!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mulberry & Vine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
