FOOD & DRINK

Meet me down on Mulberry & Vine: health food spot debuts in Dumbo

Photo: Nataly N./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry in Brooklyn? A new healthy bowl spot with plenty of plant-based options has you covered. Located at 55 Prospect St. in downtown Brooklyn, the fresh arrival is called Mulberry & Vine. It joins four existing Manhattan locations.

The customizable plates and bowls allow customers to pick a base, two sides, and finally a protein from chicken, salmon, tofu or bean-based options. There are also set bowl options like the Goldman: roasted chicken breast, sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, and granola with turmeric honey dijon over spinach.

The restaurant offers delivery through the Caviar service. If you're going in person, be aware: it is a card-only establishment. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Mulberry & Vine seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"The fare is healthy and quick when you're rushing back to the office before a meeting. The portion was well sized," wrote Helen S., who reviewed the new spot on July 24.

Yelper Tori L. added, "Very friendly staff, easy ordering process, delicious food! Glad to see another spot with vegan options come to Dumbo!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mulberry & Vine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Starbucks releases new Pumpkin Spice Cookie Straws
Fine-dining kosher restaurant Barnea Bistro debuts in Midtown
Noodle King Of NYC brings Lanzhou-style handmade noodles to the West Village
New cocktail bar The Owl's Tail finds a nest on the Upper West Side
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Helicopter crashes in Ocean City, New Jersey
Father of baby found dead in East River due in court
Grandmother stabbed breaking up fight in Brooklyn
Sean Young wanted for questioning by NYPD in burglary
Wake Forest coach charged in Queens punch death
VIDEO: Teen pushed from bridge speaks out from hospital
Mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
Show More
Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges
State of emergency ahead of Charlottesville anniversary
Wake set for NJ father, 4 daughters killed in crash
Restore 495 project brings ramp closure, lane closures
Missing Brooklyn siblings found safe in Midtown Starbucks
More News