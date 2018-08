Meet me down on Mulberry & Vine: health food spot debuts in Dumbo

Hungry in Brooklyn? A new healthy bowl spot with plenty of plant-based options has you covered. Located at 55 Prospect St. in downtown Brooklyn, the fresh arrival is called Mulberry & Vine . It joins four existing Manhattan locations.The customizable plates and bowls allow customers to pick a base, two sides, and finally a protein from chicken, salmon, tofu or bean-based options. There are also set bowl options like the Goldman: roasted chicken breast, sweet potatoes, roasted broccoli, and granola with turmeric honey dijon over spinach.The restaurant offers delivery through the Caviar service. If you're going in person, be aware: it is a card-only establishment. (You can check out the full menu here .)With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Mulberry & Vine seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood."The fare is healthy and quick when you're rushing back to the office before a meeting. The portion was well sized," wrote Helen S., who reviewed the new spot on July 24.Yelper Tori L. added , "Very friendly staff, easy ordering process, delicious food! Glad to see another spot with vegan options come to Dumbo!"Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Mulberry & Vine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)