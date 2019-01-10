Mejuri makes Nolita debut, with jewelry and more

In need of some jewelry? A new business has you covered. The fresh addition to Nolita, called Mejuri, is located at 43 Spring St.
This jewelry spot makes luxury items more accessible, allowing the manufacturers to sell directly to you. They feature jewelry made from all kinds of metal from gold to diamonds and sterling silver.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Mejuri is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Yelper Geena K. wrote, "The Mejuri showroom is so lovely! It's a great way to see the pieces that they have in person before purchasing them. I highly recommend coming here, especially for an Instagram pic!"
Head on over to check it out: Mejuri is open from noon-8 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and noon-6 p.m. on Sunday.
