Mekong brings Thai and Vietnamese fare to The Upper West Side

Hungry for vermicelli noodles or pad Thai or both? A new neighborhood Thai-Vietnamese spot has you covered. Called Mekong, the fresh addition is located at 917 Columbus Ave. in the Upper West Side and also has a few pan-Asian dishes like shrimp shu mai and tempura.
On the menu, look for house specialties like crispy duck with tamarind sauce, fried shallot and steamed vegetables and soft-shell green crab curry, along with Vietnamese classics like grilled pork banh mi and beef brisket pho.
In addition to its dine-in and takeout options, the new eatery also offers free delivery with a $15 purchase. You can check out the full menu here.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has already made a good impression.
Hoai V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 20, wrote, "I've only had the Vietnamese items, but both the com bo luc lac (rice with beef cubes) and the bun thit nuong (vermicelli noodles with grilled pork) were fantastic."
And Yelper D G. called the shrimp spring rolls and drunken noodle and fried rice lunch specials, "Absolutely delicious. Great seasoning and fresh ingredients. The inside is super cute and staff were extremely attentive."
Head on over to check it out: Mekong is open from 11:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. daily.
