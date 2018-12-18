Memo Shish Kebab brings Turkish fare to Chelsea | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

A new Middle Eastern, Turkish and Mediterranean spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 100 W. 23rd St. (between Seventh Avenue and Avenue of the Americas) in Chelsea, the fresh addition is called Memo Shish Kebab.

The menu, which is fully halal, offers options like the lamb gyro platter, the Turkish bread sandwich, lentil soup and the salmon shish kebab. Grab a hot beverage, like a Turkish coffee or tea, then finish your meal with a dessert, such as a baklava, Turkish pudding or some pistachio rolls. (See the full menu here.)

The new arrival has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Kevin C. wrote, "They focus on shawarma, gyros and falafel. ... The shawarma is the thing to get here. They have lamb and chicken varieties, but go with the lamb. Spit roasted and tasty. Platters come with rice, cucumber, tomato and purple onion salad. The meat is tender with a nice roasted crisp."

Yelper John D. said, "This place is amazing. Best gyro I ever had. Quick lunch and service. ...Highly recommended!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Memo Shish Kebab is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
