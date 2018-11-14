FOOD & DRINK

Mexican bar-restaurant Savor Por Favor opens its doors in the East Village

Photo: Savor Por Favor/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Savor Por Favor, the fresh addition is located at 157 Second Ave. in the East Village.

This cocktail bar and Mexican/New American restaurant offers signature cocktails, salads, tacos, taquitos and more. Start with a mixed green cactus salad, featuring gem lettuce, arugula, watercress, cactus, jicama, radish and citrus dressing. Then try the crispy chicken entree with thighs and drumsticks with mashed yuca, arugula, pickled onions and adobo sauce.

Savor Por Favor has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper C O., who was among the first to review the new spot on Oct. 27, wrote, "This is a cute new Mexican spot in the East Village! The Palomita cocktail is the perfect light and sweet cocktail, with lemon, lime and grapefruit hints. And the corn and cheddar quesadilla was so tasty with the pico de gallo."

Yelper Ventier D. added, "The steak and the tacos are a must-have, and the cocktail menu makes it an ideal place for after-work happy hour."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Savor Por Favor is open from 5 p.m.-midnight daily.
