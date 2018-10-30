Mexican barbecue chain Mexicue debuts Upper East Side outpost

A new Mexican restaurant and cocktail bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Upper East Side, called Mexicue, is located at 1429 Third Ave.
This is the fourth NYC location for the former food truck, which started combining Mexican cuisine with South American barbecue techniques in 2010.
Serving breakfast through dinner, the latest Mexicue outpost offers a wide selection of tacos, bowls, sliders and burritos. For your tacos, choose between pulled pork, wild rock shrimp, avocado, smoky chicken, lobster, wild cod, brisket or a seasonal charred broccoli.
Diners can add a side of housemade tortilla chips, salsa, guacamole and other dips, and wash it all down with one of Mexicue's margaritas or cocktails.
Mexicue has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Danielle L. wrote, "A great addition to the Upper East Side restaurant scene! Mexicue is a casual but contemporary place that has the best affordable and delicious Mexican bites."
Josh D. added on Yelp, "Very good food and atmosphere."
Head on over to check it out: Mexicue is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
