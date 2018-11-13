Mexican, mango-inspired and more: What's trending on New York City's food scene?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which eateries have been in the spotlight this month.
To find out who made the list, we looked at New York City businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.
Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot, right now.
Bluestone Lane
Photo: Billy a./Yelp
Open since August, this Australian-inspired coffeehouse and eatery, which has several gluten-free items on its menu, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "gluten-free" on Yelp.
Citywide, gluten-free spots saw review counts increase by a median of 1.9 percent over the past month, but Bluestone Lane saw a 38.7 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout.
Located at 417 Amsterdam Ave. (between 80th and 79th streets) in the Upper West Side, this is the latest New York location for the rapidly expanding chain. Bluestone Lane offers various bowls, including one with Moroccan chicken breast, spinach, arugula, red quinoa, lentils, roasted heirloom tomatoes and feta. It is lightly dressed with avocado oil vinaigrette.
Mango Mango Dessert
Photo: Amy H./Yelp
The East Village's Mango Mango Dessert is also making waves. Open since July at 23 St. Marks Place (between Cooper Square and Astor Place), the eatery has seen a 20.5 percent bump in reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.1 percent for all businesses tagged "desserts" on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 280 percent.
There's more than one hot spot trending in New York City's dessert category: The Pool has seen a 22 percent increase in reviews.
Mango Mango Dessert offers everything mango, of course, with items like the Triple Ice Cream Delight, featuring green tea, vanilla and mango ice creams with chocolate syrup. Or try the mango shaved ice, panna cotta or pancakes. Over the past month, it's maintained a solid four-star rating among Yelpers.
The Chinese Club NYC - Desiwala Chinese
Photo: The Chinese Club NYC - Desiwala Chinese/Yelp
Midtown's The Chinese Club NYC - Desiwala Chinese is currently on the upswing in the Chinese category on Yelp.
While businesses categorized as "Chinese" increased review counts by a median of 3.3 percent over the past month, this Chinese and Indian restaurant increased its count by 42.6 percent -- with its Yelp rating improving from three stars to 3.5 stars. Review counts increased by more than 500 percent on a month-to-month basis.
Open for business since April at 102 Lexington Ave. (between 27th and 28th streets), the fusion restaurant offers menu items like Wheels of Fortune: honey-chili crispy lotus roots, the choy of the day and turmeric banana leaf fish. It also has a full bar.
Bodega Negra
Photo: Bodega Negra/Yelp
Open since February 2014, this popular Mexican spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as "Mexican" on Yelp.
Citywide, businesses tagged "Mexican" saw review counts increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Bodega Negra saw a 6.1 percent increase, maintaining a mixed 3.5-star rating throughout. It gained 6.0 times more reviews than expected based on past performance, significantly outperforming the previous month.
Located at 355 W. 16th St. in the Dream Downtown hotel in Chelsea, Bodega Negra offers the Fiesta Tower, a three-level tower of guacamole, plus assorted antojitos, street foods, ceviches and a raw bar. Try the Bodega Margarita and the churro sundae for dessert.