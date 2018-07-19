FOOD & DRINK

Mexican spot Margarita Saloon brings bites and booze to Midtown West

Photo: Cassie C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican eatery has made its debut in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Midtown West, called Margarita Saloon, is located at 709 Eighth Ave.

Menu items include pan-seared sea bass, caldo de pollo (chicken soup), spicy mussels and more. The full bar features beer, wine, margaritas and cocktails.

In addition to the bites and booze, visitors can expect live music and DJ sets, according to this Book-a-Table article.

With a 3.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Margarita Saloon is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.

Kristina K., whoreviewed the new spot on July 13, wrote, "Food is so good! Service is on the top. Bartender Anna is a cute and polite and attentive person! Really like this place."

Yelper Cheyenne T. added, "Inexpensive. Fast. Decent food. You get what you pay for. Nice environment. Pleasant staff."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Margarita Saloon is open from noon-2 a.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News