Middle Eastern eatery Gazala's opens a new location on the Upper West Side

Photo: Gazala's/Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Middle Eastern spot has you covered. Called Gazala's, the new addition is located at 447 Amsterdam Ave. on the Upper West Side. This is its second location, with the original restaurant on Ninth Avenue.

On the menu, look for cold meze options like hummus, baba ghanoush, Turkish salad, eggplant salad and more. Hot meze options include falafel, cheese cigars, shrimp appetizers, meat-stuffed grape leaves, artichoke hearts and vegetarian grape leaves.

For your entree, offerings include kebab halabi, chicken kebab, lamb kebab, shrimp hummus, lamb shank and a shawarma plate. Sandwiches, salads and soups are also available. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Gazala's has gotten a good response.

Robert S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 1, wrote, "Service was super friendly and the food was very solid. The kafta kebab didn't disappoint. The meat was cooked well over a small salad and was very tasty. I had a glass of the Israeli red wine and found it a good choice as a pair to the kafta."

Yelper Remi R. added, "The food is authentic and the flavors fantastic! The atmosphere was inviting and homey. Also, the desserts are incredible! Make sure you get the Osh-Ai-Sarai for dessert, wow just wow!"

Head on over to check it out: Gazala's is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
