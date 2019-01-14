Midtown gets a new Irish pub: M J Smith's Food & Spirits

Looking for a new Irish pub to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The newcomer to Midtown, called M J Smith's Food & Spirits, is located at 9 E. 45th St.
Choose between a selection of traditional bar fare, including burgers, salads, flatbreads and entrees like roasted salmon with ginger maple glaze sauce, asparagus au gratin and jasmine rice. Or opt for the classic shepherd's pie with ground beef, fresh vegetables and tomatoes, topped with mashed potatoes.
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Saoirse O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11, wrote, "I had dinner here yesterday. The food was fantastic and the restaurant had a lovely atmosphere and friendly staff. I will certainly be back!"
Yelper Tasha H. added, "A few colleagues and I had lunch here yesterday. The food was fresh and pretty tasty."
Head on over to check it out: M J Smith's Food & Spirits is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
