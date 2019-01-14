FOOD & DRINK

Midtown gets a new Irish pub: M J Smith's Food & Spirits

Photo: M J Smith's Food & Spirits/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new Irish pub to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. The newcomer to Midtown, called M J Smith's Food & Spirits, is located at 9 E. 45th St.

Choose between a selection of traditional bar fare, including burgers, salads, flatbreads and entrees like roasted salmon with ginger maple glaze sauce, asparagus au gratin and jasmine rice. Or opt for the classic shepherd's pie with ground beef, fresh vegetables and tomatoes, topped with mashed potatoes.

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Saoirse O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 11, wrote, "I had dinner here yesterday. The food was fantastic and the restaurant had a lovely atmosphere and friendly staff. I will certainly be back!"

Yelper Tasha H. added, "A few colleagues and I had lunch here yesterday. The food was fresh and pretty tasty."

Head on over to check it out: M J Smith's Food & Spirits is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New Fort Hamilton breakfast and brunch spot The Common opens its doors
Watson Ellis makes Chelsea debut, with bespoke clothing and more
The 5 best steakhouses in New York City
Neighborhood Eats: 'Atlas Kitchen' on the Upper West Side
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Complaint reveals horrifying details in Jayme Closs abduction
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
LI gas station worker fatally struck by driver who didn't pay
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
$1,500-a-month studio apartment rented to 2 cats
Former Yankees pitcher and coach Mel Stottlemyre dies at 77
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
'So happy': Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Show More
NFL player gives tickets to man who dug him out of snow
2 men shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Queens
Alleged victim accuses R. Kelly of trying to silence her
Brooklyn hit and run leaves man critically injured in street
Suspect arrested after woman punched, sexually assaulted
More News