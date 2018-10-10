FOOD & DRINK

Midtown Greek market and restaurant Fournos Theophilos opens its doors

By Hoodline
A new combination Greek market, bakery and lunch restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 45 W. 45th St. in Midtown, the recent addition is called Fournos Theophilos.

The market offers specialty foods like imported oils and spreads, while the restaurant provides salads such as its offering of dandelion greens, feta and potato straw and main plates like roasted lemon chicken and oven-baked pasta with Greek cheeses.

With a 5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"I got the cod with leek and sweet potato. It is flaky and butter-like; just how I would cook it," Yelper Nomad M. wrote on October 8. "Theo deserves a bonus star, if I could, for not overcooking my fish like other places did!"

And Margaret B. agreed, "Super pretty setting, reasonably priced food, great curated selection of oils and things to take home as well."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Fournos Theophilos is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily; lunch is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily.
