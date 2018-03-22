FOOD & DRINK

Midtown Steakhouse 'Ikinari Steak Park Ave' Opens Its Doors

Photo: Ikinari Steak Park Ave/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Japanese steakhouse and wine bar has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 455 Park Ave S. (between 30th St. & 31st St.) in Midtown, the fresh addition is called Ikinari Steak Park Ave.

The restaurant is billed as an interactive and communal take on a traditional steak purveyor, according to the business' Yelp page, and has more than 200 locations throughout Japan. The eatery has since expanded to include multiple locations in New York.

Diners order steak dinners by the ounce, and each steak is cut to order. On the menu, look for selections like rib-eye, sirloin and filet. Lunch sets come with soup, salad and rice.

As for libations, there are Japanese and domestic beers, sake by the cup or bottle and red and white wines. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Ikinari Steak Park Ave has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Andrew B. said, "Such a fun and great concept with killer food. Meet the butcher, specify your cut and weight, watch them cook it, and enjoy a top-tier, steakhouse-quality piece of meat for half the price. Love Ikinari--hope more pop up!"

Gloria J. said, "So, I heard this is a huge chain in Japan and thought I would give it a try. The place is quite simple, you go up and choose the weight and the part of the steak you want. I got the 8-ounce middle ribeye, as the waiter recommended that portion and garlic fried rice. Then, you wait for your steak to get cooked and the waiter brings your steak!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Ikinari Steak Park Ave is open daily from 11am-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Olive Garden offers year of never ending pasta
Pumpkin Spice is back! Starbucks announces return date
Chelsea's new pop-up museum Candytopia is turning up the sweet
Oak Tuscan Truffle Restaurant brings flavorful fungus to the West Village
Animal crackers go free!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News