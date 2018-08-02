FOOD & DRINK

Mixian in Midtown: Little Tong Noodle Shop opens second location for Yunnanese rice noodles

Photo: Little Tong Noodle Shop/Yelp

By Hoodline
A second location for chef Simone Tong's Yunnan noodle joint, Little Tong Noodle Shop, has opened its doors at 235 E. 53rd St. The new location offers a lunch-only menu from the East Village restaurant the New Yorker called "hard-to-resist" and "T.L.C. at its finest."

On the menu, the Grandma Chicken version of Little Tong's specialty mixian rice noodles is topped with chicken confit, a tea egg, and black sesame garlic oil. Sides include tieban garlic shrimp with seaweed mayo and ghost chicken salad with with pickled red onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of twelve reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival is getting solid feedback from clientele.

"Happy to report that the Grandma Chicken Mixian is just as good as I had remembered!" wrote Wei P., who had been to the original location before. "The menu is a bit different from the East Village location and there's a lunch set that is only offered at this location."

And Yelper Lisa Z. called the mala dan dan mixian, "My favorite of the selection (because I prefer dry noodles over soup based ones). Perfectly seasoned, the celery and mustard seeds remind me of home; the peanuts and peppercorn pack a soft punch."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Little Tong Noodle Shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
The West Village gets a new machine-powered crêperie: Jean Le Gourmand
Make DIY lobster rolls in NYC
From burritos to bracelets, here are 4 new businesses making a statement in Midtown
Bang Chengdu Street Kitchen mixes traditional food with modern conveniences in Chelsea
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
NYPD, FDNY pull man and woman from East River
Sergeant shoots attempted robbery suspect in Brooklyn
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Caught on camera: Man sprays gasoline all over station
2-year-old boy dies after 5 dogs attack in Philadelphia
Man punched in face in bias attack on Brooklyn bus
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Woman riding bicycle hit by sanitation truck in Bushwick
Show More
50 cats, kittens found in deplorable conditions in NJ home
Man seriously injured in Greenlawn hit-and-run
Trump's tweet about Russia probe apparently an opinion
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
Exclusive: Victim speaks out after string of Manhattan burglaries
More News