FOOD & DRINK

Moge Tee makes East Village debut, with cheese teas, coffee and more

Photo: Moge Tee/Yelp

By Hoodline
If teas topped with foamy cream cheese is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 69 Cooper Square in the East Village, the newcomer is called Moge Tee.

The focus at Moge Tee is high-quality bubble teas with no trans fats and imported cheese from Australia. Choose between a variety of cheese teas, matchas, milk teas, fruit teas as well as coffee and parfaits.

On the menu, look for options like the Cheese Peach Flavored Oolong Tea, served either hot or cold with a choice of topping flavors, like cheese, creme brule, red bean or Oreo.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.

Isabel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 21, wrote, "This place is a gem and I wish it had opened while I was still in college! They have an amazing selection of cold and hot drinks."

And Shan L. wrote, "This was an absolutely amazing experience. Tried red dragon fruit tee, avocado fruit tea and matcha. All of them were great and totally changed my mind for traditional tea/bubble tea."

Head on over to check it out: Moge Tee is open from noon-10:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Açaí bowls in New York City: 3 new spots to try
Ben & Jerry's unveils Pecan Resist flavor ahead of elections
Eléa brings Greek cuisine to the Upper West Side
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Injuries, delays after tractor-trailer jackknifes in NJ
EF1 tornado confirmed on LI, road collapse shuts state park
Arrest made after 70-year-old woman found with throat slashed
40 cases of measles now confirmed in Rockland County
Mom accused of leaving her 2 kids on side of road
Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger
Swastikas, racial slur discovered on Brooklyn building
Show More
Day care accused of organizing preschool-age fight club
Halloween Parade security heightened on attack anniversary
Brooklyn teen beaten, robbed in disturbing video
Rutgers football player charged in murder plot
Woman critically injured in Newark hit-and-run
More News