Moge Tee makes East Village debut, with cheese teas, coffee and more

If teas topped with foamy cream cheese is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 69 Cooper Square in the East Village, the newcomer is called Moge Tee.
The focus at Moge Tee is high-quality bubble teas with no trans fats and imported cheese from Australia. Choose between a variety of cheese teas, matchas, milk teas, fruit teas as well as coffee and parfaits.
On the menu, look for options like the Cheese Peach Flavored Oolong Tea, served either hot or cold with a choice of topping flavors, like cheese, creme brule, red bean or Oreo.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has already made a good impression.
Isabel L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on October 21, wrote, "This place is a gem and I wish it had opened while I was still in college! They have an amazing selection of cold and hot drinks."
And Shan L. wrote, "This was an absolutely amazing experience. Tried red dragon fruit tee, avocado fruit tea and matcha. All of them were great and totally changed my mind for traditional tea/bubble tea."
Head on over to check it out: Moge Tee is open from noon-10:30 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineNew York City
