Momo Crave brings fusion dumplings to Woodside

Photo: Momo Crave/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new counter-service Himalayan/Nepalese eatery specializing in fusion versions of the popular dumplings has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Momo Crave, the fresh addition is located at 3807 69th St. in Woodside.

On the menu are a variety of the eponymous momo: made with chicken, pork, beef or vegetables, encased in dumpling skin, and steamed or fried and topped with sauces like the chili sauce. The fusion taco momos are served topped with sour cream, guacamole and salsa. Momo Crave also offers lunchbox catering.

With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Farhana R., who was the first to review the new spot on July 5, wrote, "Mad good jhol momos ($6) and chicken katti roll! The roll was really big and filling! Definitely worth the $5. Exploding with flavor. Also they take cards, which is always a plus!"

Yelper Sumen T. added, "Their momos are fusion type and mixed with other cultural dishes. I tried the taco and sandeko momo both which are great dishes and especially to share with people. The sandeko momo packs some good amount of heat and crunch."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Momo Crave is open from noon-10 p.m. daily.
