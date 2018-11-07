Morningside Heights gets a new bar and pizza spot: Bar314

A new bar, offering tapas, pizza and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Morningside Heights, called Bar314, is located at 1260 Amsterdam Ave.
Try the baccala (salt cod fritters with house-made tartar sauce) or the fried burrata with tomato sauce and hot honey. Or add one of these toppings to a wide variety of pizzas: guanciale, coppa, tuna or prosciutto. Not in the mood for pizza? Try the orecchiette with broccoli rabe pesto and sun-dried tomatoes. See the full menu here.
With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Bar314 has already made a good impression.
Antonella R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote, "I have been in New York 10 years and frankly speaking, this is the best pizza that I have ever eaten. Soft, crispy and tasty."
And Michael B. wrote, "Pizza was incredibly good, crispy and innovative, I especially loved their sauceless pie, which surprised me because I never go that route. Awesome addition to the neighborhood."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bar314 is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
