FOOD & DRINK

Mulberry & Vine brings signature healthy bowls to a fifth Manhattan location

Photo: Carly C./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're looking for a quick and healthy meal on the go, a recent opening is need-to-know. Local customizable bowl chain Mulberry & Vine has opened a fifth Manhattan branch at 644 Lexington Ave. in Midtown, joining another recent expansion to Brooklyn.

The customizable plates and bowls allow customers to pick a base, a protein (from chicken, salmon, tofu or bean-based options) and two plant-based sides. There are also set bowl options like the Tofu Chili Crunch, with sesame tofu, Thai noodles, and cauliflower over Romaine lettuce.

The card-only restaurant offers delivery through its own website, as well as through Seamless, GrubHub, UberEats and Caviar. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer is getting solid feedback in its early days.

Valerie C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on September 6, wrote, "Cute little spot -- not great for sit down, but quick and easy for grab and go meals. Got the braised chicken plate with thai chili noodles and quinoa over vegan mash. Protein was succulent and juicy."

"Very good, avocado is creamy and the chicken is outstanding! The sweet potato mash is solid too," added Yelper Gary S.

Head on over to check it out: Mulberry & Vine is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Midtown Greek market and restaurant Fournos Theophilos opens its doors
Devour deli-cious sandwiches and more at 4 new stops in New York City
Time for Thai with these 3 New York City newcomers
Peckish for poke? SuPoke opens its doors in Midtown, with sushi, poke, and Korean fare
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: Monster Hurricane Michael makes Florida landfall
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael
Man stabbed in chest in Midtown, 2 suspects on the run
'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Former Mayor Bloomberg re-registers as a Democrat
NYC passes law allowing gender-neutral birth certificates
Dad accused of using toddler daughter to help him shoplift
Show More
Mom seeks answers after disabled man dies in hot car
Nassau Co. officer accused of exposing himself to women
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $548M after no winner
Search for suspect in groping of 2 young girls in Queens
Safety upgrades eyed for Northern Boulevard after deaths
More News