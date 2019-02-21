FOOD & DRINK

Murray Hill gets a new gym: Lex Fit

Photo: Lex Fit/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new gym has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Murray Hill, called Lex Fit, is located at 184 Lexington Ave.

Taking the place of the former gym Synergy, the 8,000-square-foot gym is outfitted with new exercise equipment, including cardio machines, weight machines and free weights. It offers weight training programs, lifestyle coaching and nutritional support to members, as well as a sauna and locker rooms with showers. (View the full list of amenities here.)

With a three-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new gym seems to still be finding its way.

Alex S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 6, wrote, "Lex Fit is amazing. Brand new equipment and machines. Crystal clean bathroom and floors. A lot has changed. Really friendly vibe. The new management repainted everything. New TVs and mats. Can't say how I like it enough."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Lex Fit is open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
