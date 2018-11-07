FOOD & DRINK

Nacho Macho Taco adds new eatery in Bushwick

Photo: Jay K./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Mexican fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Nacho Macho Taco, the fresh addition is located at 591 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bushwick. It also has locations in Park Slope and Crown Heights.

Menu items include the tinga burrito bowl, featuring spicy stewed chicken; the super nacho macho, with black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream; and the classic tostada, with smashed beans, lettuce, cheese, Mexican cream and green sauce. The restaurant also offers delivery and takeout. See the full menu on Yelp here.

Nacho Macho Taco has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Paige D., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 3, wrote, "I live across the street. Good decorations, really cute. They have really good lunch specials. I usually choose this spot for lunch. Fair prices and very delicious!"

Yelper Jay K. added, "Service is great! You get chips and salsa when you sit down. The salsa is spicy, but not too spicy. We ordered the chicken tinga burrito bowl and the tinga super quesadilla. Awesome portion size, fresh and delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Nacho Macho Taco is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
