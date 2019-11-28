NASA's Thanksgiving cornbread dressing out of this world -- literally

Astronaut Christina Koch tweeted out this picture of four different Thanksgivings aboard the International Space Station.
Did you know the @space_station crew eats a Thanksgiving meal just like us? Now you can make the same cornbread dressing that @NASA_Astronauts eat in space for your guests here on Earth with this recipe: https://t.co/qV8pO8rkua pic.twitter.com/NHiDN0l7uT— NASA (@NASA) November 28, 2019
And if you want to eat like an astronaut, NASA also tweeted out the recipe for "Out of this World Cornbread Dressing," which is the same dressing they eat on the Space Station.
Luckily, you can also enjoy the cornbread dressing on Earth thanks to NASA's recipe, which can be found here.