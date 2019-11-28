Food & Drink

NASA's Thanksgiving cornbread dressing out of this world -- literally

Thanksgiving meal for NASA astronauts on the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (NASA)

Astronauts are celebrating this year's Thanksgiving in Space.

Astronaut Christina Koch tweeted out this picture of four different Thanksgivings aboard the International Space Station.



And if you want to eat like an astronaut, NASA also tweeted out the recipe for "Out of this World Cornbread Dressing," which is the same dressing they eat on the Space Station.

Luckily, you can also enjoy the cornbread dressing on Earth thanks to NASA's recipe, which can be found here.
