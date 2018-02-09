As if we needed a reason to eat pizza ... Friday is National Pizza Day!
Here are some deals to save some dough if you plan on bringing home a pie for supper.
Pizza Hut: Their online deal is for two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99.
Hut Rewards members also can get 30 percent off all menu-priced pizzas.
Dominos: Get a medium pizza for $7.99 or a large carryout three-toping pizza for $7.99.
Papa John's: 25 percent off any regularly priced pizza.
Chuck E. Cheese: Buy a large pizza and get a free large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza.
Know of any pizza deals in the greater NYC area we're missing? Tell us by clicking the "report a typo" link below.
National Pizza Day coupons
PIZZA
More pizza
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News