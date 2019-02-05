FOOD & DRINK

National Pizza Day: Top choices in New Rochelle for takeout and dining in

Pizzeria La Rosa. | Photo: Jerry L./Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, New Rochelle boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. Pizzeria La Rosa



Photo: jose l./Yelp

Topping the list is Pizzeria La Rosa. Located at 12 Russell Ave., the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.

2. Piatto Westchester



Photo: Shan B./Yelp

Next up is Piatto Westchester, situated at 55 E. Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Carlo's Restaurant



Photo: keamone f./Yelp

Carlo's Restaurant, located at 179 E. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 104 reviews.

4. Sorelle's Pizza



Photo: Sorelle's Pizza/Yelp

Sorelle's Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza, desserts and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 151 North Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Gemelli Pizzeria



Photo: nick b./Yelp

Last but not least, check out Gemelli Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 752 North Ave.
