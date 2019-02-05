National Pizza Day: Top choices in New Rochelle for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, New Rochelle boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. Pizzeria La Rosa
Photo: jose l./Yelp
Topping the list is Pizzeria La Rosa. Located at 12 Russell Ave., the bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated pizza spot in New Rochelle, boasting 4.5 stars out of 106 reviews on Yelp.
2. Piatto Westchester
Photo: Shan B./Yelp
Next up is Piatto Westchester, situated at 55 E. Main St. With 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Carlo's Restaurant
Photo: keamone f./Yelp
Carlo's Restaurant, located at 179 E. Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 104 reviews.
4. Sorelle's Pizza
Photo: Sorelle's Pizza/Yelp
Sorelle's Pizza, an Italian spot that offers pizza, desserts and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 151 North Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Gemelli Pizzeria
Photo: nick b./Yelp
Last but not least, check out Gemelli Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score pizza and more at 752 North Ave.