National Pizza Day: Top choices in Yonkers for takeout and dining in

Photo: La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lot goes into choosing a pizza -- even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious -- particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Yonkers boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.

1. La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe



Photo: Khan H./Yelp

Topping the list is La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe. Located at 23 Gray Oaks Ave. in Nepera Park, the Italian spot, which offers burgers and pizza, is the highest rated pizza spot in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.

2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana



Photo: denise r./Yelp

Next up is Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, situated at 1955 Central Park Ave. With four stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Pizza Barn



Photo: Ry A./Yelp

Park Hill's Pizza Barn, located at 70 McLean Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 306 reviews.

4. Gino's Pizzeria



Photo: giuseppe G./Yelp

Gino's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Ludlow, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Head over to 439 S. Broadway to see for yourself.
