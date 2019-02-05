National Pizza Day: Top choices in Yonkers for takeout and dining in

Fortunately, Yonkers boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture -- or to call -- on National Pizza Day.
1. La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe
Photo: Khan H./Yelp
Topping the list is La Lanterna Restaurant & Caffe. Located at 23 Gray Oaks Ave. in Nepera Park, the Italian spot, which offers burgers and pizza, is the highest rated pizza spot in Yonkers, boasting 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp.
2. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana
Photo: denise r./Yelp
Next up is Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, situated at 1955 Central Park Ave. With four stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score pizza has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Pizza Barn
Photo: Ry A./Yelp
Park Hill's Pizza Barn, located at 70 McLean Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 306 reviews.
4. Gino's Pizzeria
Photo: giuseppe G./Yelp
Gino's Pizzeria, a spot to score pizza and more in Ludlow, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Head over to 439 S. Broadway to see for yourself.