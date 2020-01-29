Food & Drink

Sullied salad! Arugula shortage affecting salad-lovers in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Sullied salad! A nationwide shortage of arugula is being felt by businesses and salad-lovers in New York City.

According to the New Food Economy, the shortage of the leafy green is being caused by the unexpectedly cold and wet winter facing growers in the Southwest.

These conditions have caused the spread of a fungus that has made it hard for growers to produce healthy crops.

The shortages are already being felt by customers.

Many grocery stores and restaurants in New York City have posted signs saying that they are out of arugula.

Related topics:
food & drinknew york citysaladfoodgrocery storehealth food
