FOOD & DRINK

Fate of Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unknown after Necco plant abruptly closes

In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

REVERE, Massachusetts --
The owner of the company behind chalky, colorful confections such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn't said if candy production will resume.

The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.

The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.

Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

The also make Mary Jane and Squirrel Nut Zippers candy.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandyvalentine's dayu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Nosh on noodles and more at Midtown East's new Teppen Ramen
Treat yourself: get shellfish at the Rockville Centre's 3 best spots for fancy seafood
25-year-old chef opens delicious sushi speakeasy
Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso recalled over botulism concerns
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on LI
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Radio hosts removed for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
Show More
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
Demi Lovato treated with Narcan after apparent overdose
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
UFC's Conor McGregor avoids jail time in Barclays melee
More News