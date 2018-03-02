Julian Phillips has been on many different stations and networks over the years, but now the former newsman is all about a different kind of sound bite - his restaurant in Hell's Kitchen, where the headline is a special kind of fusion."People say Cajun, Southern Italian - really? But it makes sense, you take the blackened wings and dip it in my puttanesca or pesto sauce, and voila!" Phillips says.There are sauces - six to choose from at 'The Sound Bite,' like the puttanesca. Phillips, who has always loved to cook, uses roasted peppers, garlic, capers, olives anchovy and tomato paste and olive oil. All of the ingredients are then blended together.There is also blackened chicken or salmon, mac and cheese and an alligator frittata, so dig in!Julian's wife, Barbara King performs, offering beautiful sounds to The Sound Bite, where Phillips is hoping to gain a whole new following."I want The Sound Bite to offer the best of food, news and entertainment," he says. "You've got the autographed pictures of everyone I've worked with, and also artifacts, an AP machine and mic flags."----------