Neighborhood Eats: Bronx restaurant goes back to Dominican roots

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --One family restaurant in the Bronx is going back to its Domincan roots.
The owner of Ajo and Oregano -- which means garlic and oregano -- wanted to create a place that reminded him of his childhood summers spent in the Dominican Republic.
The restaurant is located at 1556 White Plains Road in the Parkchester section of the Bronx and has been open a year.
Check out their recipe for Mojito sauce and shrimp:
Ingredients:
1 cup Heavy cream
1/4 cup white wine
White vinegar
1 tsp black pepper
zest of one lime and one lemon
Chicken bouillon packet
Directions:
In a blender mix all ingredients
Ingredients for shrimp:
8 oz of large shrimp, deveined and shelled
2 tsp oil
4 oz garlic
1 tsp fresh oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
1/4 cup Mozzarella
Directions:
Over medium-low heat lightly brown garlic in oil.
Add shrimp and raise to medium high.
Sprinkle in oregano, salt and pepper.
After 3-4 minutes add the mojito sauce and cook for about 3 more minutes.
Plate and top with shredded mozzarella.
Serve with rice or mofongo (twice-fried green plantains) or sweet plantains. Serves 1.
