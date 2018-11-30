Neighborhood Eats: Bronx restaurant goes back to Dominican roots

One family restaurant in the Bronx is going back to its Domincan roots.The owner of Ajo and Oregano -- which means garlic and oregano -- wanted to create a place that reminded him of his childhood summers spent in the Dominican Republic.The restaurant is located at 1556 White Plains Road in the Parkchester section of the Bronx and has been open a year.1 cup Heavy cream1/4 cup white wineWhite vinegar1 tsp black pepperzest of one lime and one lemonChicken bouillon packetIn a blender mix all ingredients8 oz of large shrimp, deveined and shelled2 tsp oil4 oz garlic1 tsp fresh oreganoSalt and pepper to taste1/4 cup MozzarellaOver medium-low heat lightly brown garlic in oil.Add shrimp and raise to medium high.Sprinkle in oregano, salt and pepper.After 3-4 minutes add the mojito sauce and cook for about 3 more minutes.Plate and top with shredded mozzarella.Serve with rice or mofongo (twice-fried green plantains) or sweet plantains. Serves 1.----------