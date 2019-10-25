Neighborhood Eats: Fish caught on the spot at 'Grill Master' in Flushing

Directions:

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- New Yorkers know that Flushing has an abundance of Chinese restaurants - and among them is one that is focused on fish.Once you enter 'Grill Master,' on 133-42 39th Avenue you are greeted by a dragon, but it is the fish that will entice you back. The fish swim in tanks and are caught on the spot and are grilled and then steamed in any number of sauces.There is a wide array of skewers and beef dishes - scallops and oysters are cooked on the grill. However, the large majority of people come for the fish.Once the fish are caught, they are scaled. Striped bass is butterflied and then placed in a spicy marinade. The bass is then placed into a grill contraption and into a sideways grill. The cooked fish then goes onto a bed of onion and vegetables. A flavorful sauce then goes on top. You can also opt for two flavors at once to accommodate a variety of tastes.Grill Master is located in the One Fulton Square Development - one of the many new buildings in Flushing - a neighborhood that is offering a wider variety of Asian food options as it grows.3 tsp grated ginger5 cloves chopped garliccup Sichuan peppers2 tsp Sichuan chili pepper3 cups chicken stockoil1 tsp Star anise1 tsp cinnamon (or 2 sticks)1 tsp cardamom1 tsp cumin powder1 tsp dried mangosteen1 2-pound striped bass (scaled and butterflied)Combine all of the first ingredients in large container (big enough to hold the fish was well)Place fish and marinade for 1 hour (or up tp 24 hours in the refridgerator)Remove fish from marinade and cook over hot grill or in the over until skin gets crispyMeanwhile take two cups of the marinade and heat in saucepan, bring to boil and reduce.This can be poured on top of the grilled fish.Serve!----------