Neighborhood Eats: Gristmill in Brooklyn focuses on fresh, local

Lauren Glassberg takes you to Brooklyn for this edition of Neighborhood Eats

By
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Jake Novick-Finder's first job was in the pastry department of one of New York's top restaurants in the early 2000s, when he was 12.

Now, 15 years later, he is the chef and owner of his own place. He opened Gristmill a year and a half ago in Park Slope, Brooklyn, where he lived as a kid.

He sources food from about 100 farms, including his mother's farm in Rhinebeck. The menu is inspired by what's fresh and available.

Breads are also a big part of it. He uses organic whole grains -- for everything. From his pizza to the pie crust pieces in his sundaes.
There's also this little shop at the front of the restaurant.

Here's a recipe the restaurant shared with us for spicy pork sandwich:

Pork Shoulder (preferably bone in)
1% salt

Get a pork shoulder of any size you choose but the larger you cook, the juicier it will come out. Weigh the shoulder and divide by 100, now you have 1% and that is your salt, weigh the salt and rub it all over the pork shoulder. Place the shoulder in a heavy pan with a lid or cover in foil and cook for 6-12 hours at 200-250. The range of time and temperature is because of the size of the pork and your home oven. Just cook it until it breaks away juicy and delicious. Take the pork out and remove all bones and cartilage and pull the pork into fairly large but separated pieces. Save any fat.

Spicy Aioli
1 egg yolk
1 whole egg
1 cup grape seed or canola oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon cider vinegar or lemon juice
Spicy pepper to taste or hot sauce

In a glass bowl or small food processor whisk together egg yolk and whole egg. Start whisking briskly, then start adding the oil a few drops at a time until the liquid seems to thicken and lighten a bit, (which means you've got an emulsion on your hands). Once you reach that point you can relax your arm (if with whisk) a little, but just a little and increase the oil flow to a constant (albeit thin) stream. Once you have a thick mayo blend in your honey, soy sauce, vinegar or lemon juice, and spice. Balance and season to taste with more salt or spice.

Sandwich Roll or Potato Bun
Spicy Greens or Pea shoots
Favorite Spicy Vinegar
Hard Cider or Beer

To finish, heat your pork over the stove until crispy on high heat using a little oil or the pork fat itself if enough. Once crispy add about 1/4 cup of hard cider or beer to juice up the pork. Heat until liquid is hot. Toast your bun until golden brown and spread the spicy mayo top and bottom, using a slotted spoon or tongs remove the crispy pork from the liquid and place on the bun, top with spicy mustard greens or pea shoots and a little spicy vinegar and close the bun. We serve it at Gristmill with a small green salad and pickled daikon.

