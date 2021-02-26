neighborhood eats

Neighborhood Eats: Ice cream inside an igloo at Egger's on Staten Island

RICHMOND TOWN, Staten Island (WABC) -- Ice cream is definitely a seasonal business, but a shop on Staten Island has survived winter, and the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, by creating an ice cream eating experience.

"This little slice of paradise on Staten Island is our igloos," Danielle Raleigh of Egger's Ice Cream Parlor said. "We started out with four, then six, and now we have 12."

A village of igloos located on the grounds of historic Richmond town is one way Raleigh is trying to keep her Egger's ice cream business thriving.

Ice cream that has been made the same way since 1932.

Danielle Raleigh is the third owner of Egger's.

In 2014, she bought the businesses that sweetened her childhood and now her family works with her.

But when the coronavirus pandemic hit, the old-fashioned Egger's experience needed modernizing.

So now credit cards are accepted, there's on-line ordering, curbside pick up, and most recently igloos took shape.

"We had to do it to stay relevant and stay open, we didn't have a choice. We're lucky our customers supported us," Raleigh said.

Yet, her newest spot, located in St. George, is temporarily closed, but the Forest Ave. spot, with its old-school counter and candy lane, is open for indoor indulging.

"I've been coming here since I was a kid I love the ice cream and everything about it," one customer said.

"Ice cream is for people of all ages. You give it to a little kid, they stop crying, an older person, they get nostalgic and aren't so sad. Ice cream is just wonderful," _____ said.

And we can all use a little wonderful right now.

Operating hours vary at each location, but if you want to eat in one of theigloos you'll have to reserve in advance.

