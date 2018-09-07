Neighborhood Eats: Italian cuisine at Michael's of Brooklyn

In this edition of Neighborhood Eats, we're headed to Brooklyn for a restaurant that has stood the test of time.Michael's of Brooklyn, located at 2929 Avenue R, has been serving up Italian cuisine since 1964. It started as a small pizza place that grew to take over a whole block in Marine Park.John Cacace is second generation and helms the kitchen, offering 130 items on the menu -- though he'll make you anything you want.Good humor and warmth are so much of the draw. John's brother Fred is front of the house, and his son Michael will continue the business.Customers say they've never been disappointed by the food, and many of them have been dining for decades.There's a pianist in the evening, setting the tone, and it's old school but not dated.The family is also jarring their sauces right on the premises and selling them nationwide.NOTE: You need a deep fryer for this recipe--2lb lobster (cut into main parts, claws, knuckles, etc)--2 cups of flour-season with 1/8 cups Italian seasoning--1/2 cup of hot cherry peppers and the juice--1/4 cup wine--3 cloves smashed/chopped garlic--1 TBLS chopped parsley--Canola oil for deep fryer--2 TBLS olive oil--Heat canola oil in deep fryer--Dredge the lobster in the flour mixture, shake off excess--Quickly deep fry the lobster.--Meanwhile, in large saute pan, heat olive oil, add garlic--Once garlic is lightly browned, add the cherry peppers and their juice--The lobster should be cooked through by now, so add lobster to pan--Add in white wine (watch for the flame)--Toss with parsley and serve!** You can do this with shrimp, too----------