FOOD & DRINK

Neighborhood Eats: Peruvian food at 'Llamita' in the West Village

By
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Llamita is the second restaurant by Chef Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa.

Both Ramirez and Correa are Peruvian and felt that New York City needed more Peruvian options.

Their first location, Llama Inn, in Williamsburg is open for dinner and offers classic Peruvian food with modern touches, in an equally modern setting.

Llamita is their fast casual spot in the West Village. The focus is on sandwiches -- or 'sanguiches' as they're called in Peru. Plus there is also Peruvian rotisserie chicken, smoothies and dishes most New Yorkers likely won't recognize, at least until they become regulars.

Aji Panca Marinade

Ingredients:
2 C. Aji Panca puree

4 tbsp. Garlic, minced
2 tsp. Black Pepper, ground
1 tsp. Cumin, ground
1 tbsp. Salt
C. + 2 tbsp. Red wine vinegar

C. Grape seed oil
1 tsp. Fresh oregano, chopped finely

Method: Combine all ingredients.

Use to rub on your favorite meat-or pork shoulder. Marinade with rub for at least 10 hours. Roast in oven until cooked.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodneighborhood eatsfoodrecipeWest VillageNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for seafood? These 3 NYC newcomers have you covered
Bigeye Sushi now open in downtown Brooklyn
The 4 best spots to score bagels in New Rochelle
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Pipe bomb suspect arrested; 'Not a hoax,' FBI says
Bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc has long record, including bomb threat
Suspected pipe bomb removed from Manhattan post office
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
NBC cancels 'Megyn Kelly Today' following blackface comments
Baby dies of bacterial infection at NJ hospital, 4 sick
Hurricane wipes Hawaiian Island off the map
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday nor'easter
Show More
83-year-old longtime postal worker killed in NJ hit and run
2 arrested after Brooklyn nurse found dead in closet
What a break! NJ man's fall leads to hospital lottery pool win
Elderly woman slashed, man punched during LI home invasion
Runaway spool of cable sideswipes driver on highway
More News