WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --Llamita is the second restaurant by Chef Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa.
Both Ramirez and Correa are Peruvian and felt that New York City needed more Peruvian options.
Their first location, Llama Inn, in Williamsburg is open for dinner and offers classic Peruvian food with modern touches, in an equally modern setting.
Llamita is their fast casual spot in the West Village. The focus is on sandwiches -- or 'sanguiches' as they're called in Peru. Plus there is also Peruvian rotisserie chicken, smoothies and dishes most New Yorkers likely won't recognize, at least until they become regulars.
Aji Panca Marinade
Ingredients:
2 C. Aji Panca puree
4 tbsp. Garlic, minced
2 tsp. Black Pepper, ground
1 tsp. Cumin, ground
1 tbsp. Salt
C. + 2 tbsp. Red wine vinegar
C. Grape seed oil
1 tsp. Fresh oregano, chopped finely
Method: Combine all ingredients.
Use to rub on your favorite meat-or pork shoulder. Marinade with rub for at least 10 hours. Roast in oven until cooked.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube