Aji Panca Marinade

Llamita is the second restaurant by Chef Erik Ramirez and Juan Correa.Both Ramirez and Correa are Peruvian and felt that New York City needed more Peruvian options.Their first location, Llama Inn, in Williamsburg is open for dinner and offers classic Peruvian food with modern touches, in an equally modern setting.Llamita is their fast casual spot in the West Village. The focus is on sandwiches -- or 'sanguiches' as they're called in Peru. Plus there is also Peruvian rotisserie chicken, smoothies and dishes most New Yorkers likely won't recognize, at least until they become regulars.2 C. Aji Panca puree4 tbsp. Garlic, minced2 tsp. Black Pepper, ground1 tsp. Cumin, ground1 tbsp. SaltC. + 2 tbsp. Red wine vinegarC. Grape seed oil1 tsp. Fresh oregano, chopped finelyCombine all ingredients.Use to rub on your favorite meat-or pork shoulder. Marinade with rub for at least 10 hours. Roast in oven until cooked.----------