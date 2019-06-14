Neighborhood Eats: Seis Vecinos

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- At Seis Vecinos you'll find food from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico - six neighbors that share borders.
The owners opened in Mott Haven where many Central American families live, and they have had so much success, they outgrew their first location.
Pupusa Recipe
Ingredients for Curtido topping
head of green cabbage, shredded core removed
2 carrots, grated
1 white onion, sliced
1 cup of white vinegar
1 tablespoon dried oregano
2 tablespoons salt
4 cups of boiling water
Combine and mix all vegetables in a large bowl then pour boiling water over the mixed vegetables. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes then drain. Now add seasoning ingredients to drained vegetables. Once thoroughly mixed the Curtido mixture should be transferred to a sealed container or jar and chill usually for an hour. For best results would be best to store at least overnight.
Ingredients for Pupusa dough:
4 cups of Corn Masa Flour
2 teaspoon of salt
3 cups of cold water
All ingredients are combined in a large bowl. The fresh preparation of Corn Masa Flour is kneaded carefully with water and slight salt seasoning. The ingredients are mixed by hand until a thick dough mixture is made.
Ingredients for Pupusa filling:
1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese
1 cup of shredded pork
Starts with a palm full of corn masa dough, using your hands make a round disc, make a well in the middle to put the filling in. The disc of masa is then wrapped around the filling and then closed off with a bit more of masa on top encasing the filling creating a ball. Then patt down the ball creating to create the pupusa. Put the pupusa in a hot griddled on the stove top until both sides start to slightly char and brown and you see the cheese starts to bubble and steam. Topped the pupusa with the curtido. Enjoy!
