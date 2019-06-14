Neighborhood Eats: Seis Vecinos

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- At Seis Vecinos you'll find food from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico - six neighbors that share borders.The owners opened in Mott Haven where many Central American families live, and they have had so much success, they outgrew their first location.Ingredients for Curtido toppinghead of green cabbage, shredded core removed2 carrots, grated1 white onion, sliced1 cup of white vinegar1 tablespoon dried oregano2 tablespoons salt4 cups of boiling water4 cups of Corn Masa Flour2 teaspoon of salt3 cups of cold water1 cup of grated mozzarella cheese1 cup of shredded porkStarts with a palm full of corn masa dough, using your hands make a round disc, make a well in the middle to put the filling in. The disc of masa is then wrapped around the filling and then closed off with a bit more of masa on top encasing the filling creating a ball. Then patt down the ball creating to create the pupusa. Put the pupusa in a hot griddled on the stove top until both sides start to slightly char and brown and you see the cheese starts to bubble and steam. Topped the pupusa with the curtido. Enjoy!----------