At Krave It! in Bayside, Queens, the menu goes on and on.Owner Vishee Mandahar knows most restaurants like to offer a very edited menu, but he prefers to give customers what they want -- and offer items they didn't even know they wanted.The pizzas feature combinations, concoctions and riffs on flavors you'd find anywhere but on a slice. There's a General Tso's chicken pizza on the menu, along with a chicken and waffles pizza.And the same goes for his sandwiches.For example, the Punjabi brisket is cooked with onions, celery and root beer for five hours. It's quickly sauteed with mushrooms, onions and green peppers. A homemade Tandoori sauce goes on top, which is made with mayo, ranch dressing and masala spices.Just when you think you've seen it all, there are salads and paleo offerings.Mandahar owned a liquor store in Atlantic City before heading back home to Bayside to open "Krave It!"He's three years in and thrilled to have a following. Head in with an open mind, and let your cravings get the best of you.This recipe will make enough meat for two dozen sandwiches.--2 green bell pepper, de-seeded and sliced--2 onion, rough chopped--2 large ball fresh mozzarella--2 dozen favorite roll or hero bread--4 lbs beef brisket--Salt/ pepper--4 stalks celery, rough chopped--2 onions, rough chopped--8 oz root beer--Preheat oven to 350--Salt and pepper the meat on both sides.--Line bottom of very deep oven pan with half onions and celery--Place brisket on top--Places remainder of onions and celery on top--Pour over root beer--Cover with aluminum foil and cook at 350 for 4 hours--2 cups mayonnaise--1 cup ranch dressing--1/4 cup masala spice mix (can use spicier mix if desired)--Mix all ingredients in large bowl, keep refrigerated--Slice off enough brisket for one sandwich--Saute quickly with a half cup onions and a half cup green peppers--Top with 2 TBLS tandoori sauce and melt 3 slices of mozzarella--Place on top of roll and eat!